501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, perform at the opening ceremony for the NFL London game in Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)