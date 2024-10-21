501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, holds his hand over his heart during the U.S. national anthem during an NFL London game opening ceremony in England, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.K. hosts NFL games in London every year to bring together British and American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)