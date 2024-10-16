100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hashmat Alikozay, left, 100th Communications Squadron network system technician, receives a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. Alikozay was chosen for his display of capabilities to grasp and excel in his work duties to demonstrate a day in his life as a network system technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)