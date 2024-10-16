Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Simons, left, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, look at a database of all computers assigned to the installation during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. The database showed a list of computers with vulnerabilities that disable work stations across the installation, which inhibit the Air Force from completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)