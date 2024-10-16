Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses the tone generator to locate a communications port during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. The port is used to set up a Voice Over Internet Protocol phone which allows for secure communication to be used to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
