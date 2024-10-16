100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Simons, right, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician, receives a coin from Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. Simons was chosen for his hard work and dedication as a client systems technician where he primarily leads vulnerability management efforts for the his section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
