Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Simons, right, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, fix computers with vulnerabilities during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. Simons showed the 100th ARW command team how to mitigate cyber vulnerabilities such as viruses and different application files, that inhibit the user from completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)