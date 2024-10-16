100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, asks Airman 1st Class Andrew Simons, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician, questions regarding the job of a client systems technician during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. Simons explained why removing cyber vulnerabilities is important to maintain the workability of softwares across the installation to ensure mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)