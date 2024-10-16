Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hashmat Alikozay, 100th Communications Squadron network system technician, explains to the command team how to set up a Voice Over Internet Protocol phone during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. Secure phones are used within the Air Force to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information by encrypting communications and preventing unauthorized access to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)