Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hashmat Alikozay, left, 100th Communications Squadron network system technician, shows Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, how to set up a tone generator during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. A tone generator is used to identify the port inside the communications closet which allows for a Voice Over Internet Protocol phone to be setup and used to ensure secure communication across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 05:22
    Photo ID: 8708252
    VIRIN: 241018-F-DI187-1188
    Resolution: 6578x4385
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS
    100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Day in the Life
    Team Mildenhall
    ReaDy Culture
    100thCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download