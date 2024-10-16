Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th CS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hashmat Alikozay, left, 100th Communications Squadron network system technician, shows Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, how to set up a tone generator during a “Day in the Life” integration with the 100th CS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 18, 2024. A tone generator is used to identify the port inside the communications closet which allows for a Voice Over Internet Protocol phone to be setup and used to ensure secure communication across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)