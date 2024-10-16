Contruction Progress of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in the Fall of 2024

FINEGYAN Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) -Paint and recently poured sidewalks show construction progress on some of the developing Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8707868
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-CM160-1519
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|443.13 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
