Japanese Dignitaries Tour Construction Project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) -Members of Japan’s Bureau of Policies for Regional Society and Ministry of Defense take a tour of the developing Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz during a tour at the end of September.
The site tour was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese-funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.
