FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) –U.S. Marine Corps Col. Earnest Govea prepares to conduct a tour of construction sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz at the end of September.
The site tour was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese-funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8707864
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-CM160-5709
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|513.37 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Ernest Govea Prepares to Conduct a Tour of Construction Sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 13 of 13], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.