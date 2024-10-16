CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Regional Construction with Visiting Japan Dignitaries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) –U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, the commanding officer of the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) for Marine Corps Mariana discusses project progress around the developing Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

The discussion was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese-funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.