Military Leadership and Representatives of the Government of Japan Pose in Front of Apra Harbor Clinic

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Sept. 30, 2024) -Members of Japan’s Bureau of Policies for Regional Society and Ministry of Defense meet with Commanding officer of Apra Harbor Medical Clinic, the Commanding Officer in Charge of Construction for Marine Corps Marianas, and the Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz during a tour of the clinic facility at the end of September. The clinic tour was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.