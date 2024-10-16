Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leadership and Representatives of Japan Pose in Front of the Receently Completed Base Admin Building [Image 5 of 13]

    GUAM

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sep 30, 2024) -Members of Japan’s Bureau of Policies for Regional Society and Ministry of Defense pose with the Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Col. Earnest, Govea, and the Commanding Officer in Charge of Construction for Marine Corps Marianas, Capt. Blake Burket, during a tour of base construction projects at the end of September. The (event) was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese-funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.

