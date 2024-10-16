CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Construction Project with Representatives of Japan During a Tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) –U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, the commanding officer of the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) for Marine Corps Marianas points out project progress around the developing base. The discussion was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.
