Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Construction Project with Representatives of Japan During a Tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Construction Project with Representatives of Japan During a Tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) –U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, the commanding officer of the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) for Marine Corps Marianas points out project progress around the developing base. The discussion was part of an island-wide tour of Japanese-funded construction on U.S. Military installations. The tour was centered on the progression of Japanese funded military construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and gave stakeholders a broader understanding of the logistics involved in construction projects in the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8707843
    VIRIN: 240930-O-CM160-8329
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 586.26 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Construction Project with Representatives of Japan During a Tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 13 of 13], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Government of Japan Tours Apra Harbor Clinic
    Military Leadership Greet Representatives from Japan's Burea of Policies for Regional Society and Ministry ofr Defense
    Military Leadership and Representatives of the Government of Japan Pose in Front of Apra Harbor Clinic
    CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Construction Project with Representatives of Japan During a Tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Military Leadership and Representatives of Japan Pose in Front of the Receently Completed Base Admin Building
    Touring Dignitaries Reflect on a Portrait of the Namesake of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    CAPT Blake Burkett Discusses Regional Construction with Visiting Japan Dignitaries
    Japanese Dignitaries Tour Bachelor Enlisted Quarters Under Construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Col. Ernest Govea Prepares to Conduct a Tour of Construction Sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    CAPT Blake Burket Leads a Tour of Communal Spaces Nearing Completion on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    CAPT Blake Burket Leads a Site Tour of Bachelor Enlisted Quarter Under Construction
    Japanese Dignitaries Tour Construction Project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Contruction Progress of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in the Fall of 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    Military Construction
    Burket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download