Touring Dignitaries Reflect on a Portrait of the Namesake of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam, (Sept. 30, 2024) -The Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Col Earnest Govea, along with members of Japan’s Bureau of Policies for Regional Society and Ministry of Defense, share stories about the installation’s namesake, Brig. Gen. Vicente Tomas “Ben” Garrido Blaz. Brig. Gen. Blaz was the first Chamorro Marine to attain the rank of general officer. The commemorative plaque caught attention during a tour of construction projects on the developing base and sparked a discussion on the shared history between the Marine Corp and Guam.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8707856
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-CM160-1080
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|542.74 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
