Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The United States Air Force in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band performs the Air Force Song to signify the ending of the official portion of the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. The song reflects the pride Airmen take in their service, celebrating the Air Force’s achievements and its role in protecting the nation's airspace. It is a reminder of the rich history and traditions that unite past, present, and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)