    Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball [Image 10 of 11]

    Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The United States Air Force in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band performs the Air Force Song to signify the ending of the official portion of the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. The song reflects the pride Airmen take in their service, celebrating the Air Force’s achievements and its role in protecting the nation's airspace. It is a reminder of the rich history and traditions that unite past, present, and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Air Force
    Air Force Ball
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band

