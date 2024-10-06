Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, sings the Air Force Song at the end of the official portion of the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. This year's ball commemorated the Air Force's 77th birthday and marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)