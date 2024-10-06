Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents a memento of the Global Gateway to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin R. M. Anderson, Director for Joint Force Development, during the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. Anderson served as the guest speaker at the ball, an event organized by the 86th Logistics Readiness Group to celebrate 77 years of Air Force heritage with the Ramstein community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)