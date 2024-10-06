Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Ramstein Base Honor Guard members present the colors to signify the beginning of the formal portion of the U.S. Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. This year’s ball celebrated the Air Force’s 77th birthday and the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)