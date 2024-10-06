Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Sophia Pinero, daughter of Sheena Pinero from the 86th Mission Support Group, takes a selfie in front of the 86th Mission Support Group during the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. This year's ball commemorated the Air Force's 77th birthday and marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)