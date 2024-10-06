Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Members of the 86th Logistics Readiness Group pose for a photo during the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. The 86th LRG took the lead in organizing the Air Force Ball for the members of Ramstein, ensuring a memorable event to honor 77 years of Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8682191
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-IT949-1052
|Resolution:
|6389x3087
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
