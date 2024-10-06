RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and her spouse, Rodney, toast during the official portion of the Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. Toasts were dedicated to specific groups, such as current leadership, fallen comrades, POWs/MIAs, and the country. It is a formal acknowledgment of the people who have shaped the Air Force and those who continue to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8682174
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-IT949-1021
|Resolution:
|4328x3606
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow