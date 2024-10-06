Ramstein honors 77 years of U.S. Air Force legacy at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Wyche, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Aly Pallares, 786th Force Support Squadron evaluations and recognitions technician, cut the cake at Ramstein’s Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 5, 2024. The cake-cutting commemorates the anniversary of the Air Force's establishment, which occurred on September 18, 1947. It symbolizes the birthday celebration of the service branch, making it a key moment in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)