Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Fitch, 51st Communications Squadron member, sings the U.S. National Anthem during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, hosted by the local South Korean communities, featured cultural exchange events and performances from both South Korean and U.S. groups in order to build stronger relationships between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)