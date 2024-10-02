Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Osan Air Base leadership pay respects to the Republic of Korea and U.S. national anthems during the opening ceremony of the 21st ROK and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, hosted by the local communities, featured cultural exchange events and performances from both communities to reinforce positive relationships between South Korea and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)