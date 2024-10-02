Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival [Image 1 of 9]

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Mercado, 51st Force Support Squadron member, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. During the festival, participants could take part in various activities designed to facilitate a mutual cultural exchange between the ROK and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    ROK-US Alliance
    ROK
    USFK
    Osan AB
    51FW
    7AF

