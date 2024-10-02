U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Mercado, 51st Force Support Squadron member, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. During the festival, participants could take part in various activities designed to facilitate a mutual cultural exchange between the ROK and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)
Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
