Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Mercado, 51st Force Support Squadron member, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. During the festival, participants could take part in various activities designed to facilitate a mutual cultural exchange between the ROK and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)