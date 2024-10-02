Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival [Image 2 of 9]

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Jacobs, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. The wedding ceremony allowed participants to dress in traditional Korean hanbok attire and recreate the customs of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    ROK-US Alliance
    ROK
    USFK
    Osan AB
    51FW
    7AF

