Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Jacobs, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. The wedding ceremony allowed participants to dress in traditional Korean hanbok attire and recreate the customs of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)