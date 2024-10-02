Korean and American local community members peruse event booths during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival featured a variety of booths and displays from both South Korean and Osan AB communities that worked to build better relationships between the base and its surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8675149
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-TY205-1004
|Resolution:
|6290x4493
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Maj. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
No keywords found.