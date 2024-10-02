Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean and American local community members peruse event booths during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival featured a variety of booths and displays from both South Korean and Osan AB communities that worked to build better relationships between the base and its surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)