Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

U.S. Air Force Col. William H. McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, hosted by the local South Korean communities, featured cultural exchange events and performances from both communities to reinforce positive relationships between South Korea and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)