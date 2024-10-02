Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William H. McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, hosted by the local South Korean communities, featured cultural exchange events and performances from both communities to reinforce positive relationships between South Korea and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 01:49
    Photo ID: 8675152
    VIRIN: 240928-F-TY205-1007
    Resolution: 6076x4340
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Maj. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival
    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK-US Alliance
    ROK
    USFK
    Osan AB
    51FW
    7AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download