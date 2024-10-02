Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Korean child poses for a photo for his family in a U.S. Air Force fire engine assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron during the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival outside Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, held just outside of the installation, allowed local community members to participate in cultural events designed to build better relationships and understanding between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)