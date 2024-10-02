Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Photo By Maj. Kippun Sumner | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Mercado, 51st Force Support Squadron member,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Kippun Sumner | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Mercado, 51st Force Support Squadron member, participates with his wife in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony outside Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. During the festival, participants could take part in various activities designed to facilitate a mutual cultural exchange between the ROK and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Members of Team Osan came together with local South Korean community members to take part in the 21st annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Cultural Festival, Sept. 28-29, 2024.



Hosted by the Pyeongtaek international exchange foundation, the Songtan Chamber of Commerce, and located right outside Osan Air Base’s main gate, the festival is a visible example of the partnership between the two nations.



“[This festival] is a local event that Osan Air Base Airmen and the community gather together to enhance friendship relations,” said Chang Son Chong, Pyeongtaek city mayor, “I believe this event is very valuable because of its [significance] to our ROK and U.S. friendship.”



Throughout the weekend, the festival featured events like traditional South Korean wedding ceremony recreations, dance team performances and other displays of artistry and skill, as well as a variety of food and cultural exchange booths. Installation community members and those from the local community were able to strengthen a mutual understanding between the different cultures and reinforce strong partnerships.



The 21st annual ROK-U.S. Cultural Festival also occurs in the same year as the 71st anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance, a key partnership in the Indo-Pacific Theater.



“For decades, the men and women of the ROK have shown us kindness and tradition,” said Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “It is friendships just like these all across South Korea that form the cornerstone of the ROK-U.S. alliance.”