JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jacqueline Lopez, left, the officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit and a native of Texas, accepts a gift from a member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from Kure naval base, before the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)