Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Casey Jameson, a clinical psychologist at Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic, and a native of Ohio, and Lt. Eric Tong, a family medicine physician at Iwakuni BHC, and a native of California, give the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour brief before conducting the tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8664462
    VIRIN: 240918-M-HB515-1048
    Resolution: 3782x5673
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    DV Visit
    BHC
    NMRTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download