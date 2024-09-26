JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Casey Jameson, a clinical psychologist at Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic, and a native of Ohio, and Lt. Eric Tong, a family medicine physician at Iwakuni BHC, and a native of California, give the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour brief before conducting the tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)