JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from Kure naval base start the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)