JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

Members from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from Kure naval base listen to the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour brief before conducting the tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)