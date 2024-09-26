Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 11]

    JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Capt. Hidehiko Yoshii, center, the director of Hospital Kure and Cmdr. Shoichiro Kato, left, the commanding officer of JMSDF Kure Medical Service Unit, listen to a capabilities brief of the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic by U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Tureson, right, the operating room department head at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8664466
    VIRIN: 240918-M-HB515-1086
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    DV Visit
    BHC
    NMRTU

