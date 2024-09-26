JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Capt. Hidehiko Yoshii, center, the director of Hospital Kure and Cmdr. Shoichiro Kato, left, the commanding officer of JMSDF Kure Medical Service Unit, listen to a capabilities brief of the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic by U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Tureson, right, the operating room department head at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)