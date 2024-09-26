JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Cmdr. Shoichiro Kato, the commanding officer of JMSDF Kure Medical Service Unit, asks a question to U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Kunkel, center, the senior medical officer at Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni, and a native of Illinois during the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)