JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Pennsylvania, listens as the U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jacqueline Lopez, left, the officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit and a native of Texas, gives a brief about the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)