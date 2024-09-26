U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Pennsylvania, gives a speech before the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2024. This event was held to build relations with the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the Kure naval base and provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the clinic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8664460
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-HB515-1015
|Resolution:
|3006x4509
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSDF Kure Hospital members tour the Naval Family Branch Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.