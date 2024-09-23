Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron reconnaissance team set up a chemical kit during the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. The recon team discovered that the chemical agent was table syrup and cleaned up their equipment as the CBRN exercise ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)