Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jonathan-Noah Hunter, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, prepares a portable x-ray at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. To ensure the drone has no hazardous materials inside and is safe for inspection, Hunter finished setting up a portable device after the Man Transportable Robot System Increment II confirmed the drone was approachable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)