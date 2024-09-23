Senior Airman Jonathan-Noah Hunter, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, prepares a portable x-ray at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. To ensure the drone has no hazardous materials inside and is safe for inspection, Hunter finished setting up a portable device after the Man Transportable Robot System Increment II confirmed the drone was approachable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8659693
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-JG177-1388
|Resolution:
|4614x3070
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.