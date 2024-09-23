Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Casellas, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team member, documents information at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Casellas documented the cordoned off area to inform the participating squadrons of where not to enter during the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)