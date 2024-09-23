U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Casellas, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team member, documents information at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Casellas documented the cordoned off area to inform the participating squadrons of where not to enter during the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8659708
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-JG177-1358
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.