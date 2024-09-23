Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Casellas, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team member, documents information at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Casellas documented the cordoned off area to inform the participating squadrons of where not to enter during the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

