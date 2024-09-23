Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Sharita Nobles, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management reconnaissance team lead, left, and Senior Airman Makayla Howard, 633d CES EM reconnaissance team member, right, write notes during a Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. After receiving confirmation from Security Forces, Nobles and Howard documented the confirmed location of a suspicious drone during the CBRN exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)