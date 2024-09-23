Members of the Wing Inspection Team discuss plans for the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Master Sgt. Matthew Knight, 633d Air Base Wing superintendent, left, appointed WIT members to the squadrons that participated in the CBRN exercise to evaluate the performance of the squadrons during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8659710
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-JG177-1355
|Resolution:
|5766x3494
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.