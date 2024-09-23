Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Senior Airman Jonathan-Noah Hunter, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, pours water into a container at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Before he approached the site of the drone, Hunter prepared a cleaning station with water and bleach to ensure he could clean up any contaminants from his person after interacting with the suspicious device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8659697
    VIRIN: 240919-F-JG177-1381
    Resolution: 3225x4847
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

