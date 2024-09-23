Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jonathan-Noah Hunter, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, pours water into a container at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Before he approached the site of the drone, Hunter prepared a cleaning station with water and bleach to ensure he could clean up any contaminants from his person after interacting with the suspicious device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)