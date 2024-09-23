Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear Exercise

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the Wing Inspection Team discuss plans for the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Master Sgt. Matthew Knight, 633d Air Base Wing superintendent, left, appointed WIT members to the squadrons that participated in the CBRN exercise to evaluate the performance of the squadrons during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

