Members of the Wing Inspection Team discuss plans for the Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Master Sgt. Matthew Knight, 633d Air Base Wing superintendent, left, appointed WIT members to the squadrons that participated in the CBRN exercise to evaluate the performance of the squadrons during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)