A guest makes a plate for food for the annual Prayer Breakfast during Legion Week on Sept. 19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Prayer Breakfast is one of the major 5th SFG (A) Unit Ministry Team events hosted annually during Legion Week to boost morale and to provide spiritual support for the Legion. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8655192
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-FG870-1003
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reunion Week Prayer Breakfast Brings Soldiers Together [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.