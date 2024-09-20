Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reunion Week Prayer Breakfast Brings Soldiers Together [Image 7 of 8]

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A guest makes a plate for food for the annual Prayer Breakfast during Legion Week on Sept. 19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Prayer Breakfast is one of the major 5th SFG (A) Unit Ministry Team events hosted annually during Legion Week to boost morale and to provide spiritual support for the Legion. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8655192
    VIRIN: 240919-A-FG870-1003
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

